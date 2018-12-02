Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter worth $245,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 26.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $421,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 221.77% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

