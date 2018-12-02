America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:AMX opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 289.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.6% during the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

