American Airlines Group (AAL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $47.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.06.

AAL opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

