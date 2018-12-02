American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 87.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 440,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,278 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 242,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6,783.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 29,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.47.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

