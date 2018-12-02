American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,574,000 after buying an additional 1,035,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.51.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

WARNING: “American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.