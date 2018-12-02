American International Group Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 994,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after purchasing an additional 441,987 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 147,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $128,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/american-international-group-inc-has-8-68-million-position-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt.html.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.