American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,718,000 after acquiring an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $203.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

