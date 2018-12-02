American National BankShares (AMNB) and BancFirst (BANF) Financial Survey

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National BankShares and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 0 2 0 3.00 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.06 $15.24 million $2.07 17.41 BancFirst $366.13 million 4.99 $86.43 million $2.72 20.52

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 24.19% 10.56% 1.23% BancFirst 27.17% 13.90% 1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of American National BankShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BancFirst has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats American National BankShares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of February 21, 2018, it operated 26 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Virginia and North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

