Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $38,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $129.75 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-shares-sold-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.