Amerisur Resources plc (AMER) Insider Purchases £89,310 in Stock

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) insider John Wardle purchased 687,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £89,310 ($116,699.33).

Shares of LON:AMER opened at GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Friday. Amerisur Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

