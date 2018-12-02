Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 854,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $22,991,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.71. 1,183,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,409. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.