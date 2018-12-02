AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 15,145 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 42,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

NYSE:UPS opened at $115.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

