Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (BAX) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2018

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,805,993,000 after buying an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,263,057,000 after buying an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baxter International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Baxter International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,321,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,116,000 after buying an additional 306,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

