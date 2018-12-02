Analysts Anticipate Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Newmont Mining posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Newmont Mining news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 435,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM remained flat at $$32.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,679,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,353. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

