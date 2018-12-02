Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.21. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

