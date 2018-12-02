Analysts Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $241.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.10 million and the lowest is $240.35 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $243.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $848.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.80 million to $849.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $880.92 million, with estimates ranging from $875.30 million to $886.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 352,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,287. The company has a market cap of $193.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.