Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.49 million. TTEC had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 171,139 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,330,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 156,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. TTEC has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $42.30.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

