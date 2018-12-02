Analysts Expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alta Mesa Resources.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of AMR stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $1,471,555.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 584,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,220,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 341,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,905,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the third quarter worth about $8,608,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,151 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.