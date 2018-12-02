Analysts Expect Fastenal (FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.95 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,947.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock remained flat at $$59.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.