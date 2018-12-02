Analysts Expect GMS Inc (GMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. GMS reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of GMS opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $773.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $39.98.

In related news, insider Lynn Ross bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,061 shares in the company, valued at $49,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Alan Adams purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $72,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $222,559. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,774,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

