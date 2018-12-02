Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAP. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Harvest Capital Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, insider Richard Paul Buckanavage sold 4,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at $493,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

HCAP opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

