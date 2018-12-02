Analysts Expect Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to announce $164.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.88 million. Liberty Property Trust reported sales of $192.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year sales of $637.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.20 million to $640.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $672.23 million, with estimates ranging from $639.51 million to $748.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. 2,863,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

