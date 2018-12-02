Analysts Expect Sabre Corp (SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will report $925.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $936.08 million and the lowest is $918.03 million. Sabre posted sales of $881.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. 4,352,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sabre by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,170,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 424,431 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 132,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

