Analysts Expect Univar Inc (UNVR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Univar posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Univar news, Director Kerry J. Preete purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $239,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,750 shares of company stock worth $584,575 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,229,000 after buying an additional 193,925 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Univar by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 8.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 596,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 48,202 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 766,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,366,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNVR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 973,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,531. Univar has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

