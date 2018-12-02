Analysts Set Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) PT at $43.20

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

IDTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock remained flat at $$47.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,528. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,017.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,565,433.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,300 shares of company stock worth $2,545,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Integrated Device Technology by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

