Analysts Set Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Target Price at $16.50

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other news, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,291 shares in the company, valued at $384,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 152,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.