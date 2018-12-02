Analyzing ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) & IntriCon (IIN)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and IntriCon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A IntriCon 4.82% 13.06% 7.09%

Volatility and Risk

ACS Motion Control has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntriCon has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACS Motion Control and IntriCon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IntriCon $88.31 million 3.39 $1.80 million $0.29 119.41

IntriCon has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACS Motion Control and IntriCon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 IntriCon 0 1 2 0 2.67

IntriCon has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.20%. Given IntriCon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IntriCon is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Summary

IntriCon beats ACS Motion Control on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

