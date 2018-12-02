Analyzing DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 0 1 5 0 2.83 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 141.06%. Given DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $13.45 million 64.04 -$166.93 million ($3.37) -4.48 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$9.96 million ($1.98) -2.98

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -168.28% -74.56%

Summary

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

