Analyzing Erie Indemnity (ERIE) and Marketing Alliance (MAAL)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity 11.69% 30.65% 16.12% Marketing Alliance 4.17% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Erie Indemnity pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Marketing Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity $1.69 billion 3.74 $196.99 million $3.95 34.65 Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.77 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity and Marketing Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Marketing Alliance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

