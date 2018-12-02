Analyzing Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OGZPY) & Zion Oil & Gas (ZN)

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO (EDR) $112.27 billion 0.05 $12.21 billion N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$9.98 million N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO (EDR) and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO (EDR) 13.21% 7.88% 5.25% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.70% -18.34%

Dividends

Gazprom PAO (EDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Zion Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

