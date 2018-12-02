Analyzing MINDBODY (MB) & CooTek (Cayman) (CTK)

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY -16.91% -9.15% -5.64% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY 0 7 6 0 2.46 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00

MINDBODY currently has a consensus price target of $33.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.86%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than MINDBODY.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINDBODY and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY $182.63 million 7.28 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -92.53 CooTek (Cayman) $37.33 million 11.99 -$23.66 million N/A N/A

MINDBODY has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of MINDBODY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) beats MINDBODY on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

