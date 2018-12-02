Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marchex, Inc. (MCHX)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,194 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,948.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 731,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.08 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

