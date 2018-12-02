Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of BlueLinx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlueLinx news, COO Alexander S. Averitt acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $51,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan C. O’farrell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,782.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,503 shares of company stock valued at $206,264. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 202.65% and a net margin of 0.82%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

