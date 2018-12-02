Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $146,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 104.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SERV stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

