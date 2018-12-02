Andeavor (ANDV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Andeavor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Andeavor by 137.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Andeavor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $163.19.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at $195,524,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANDV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Andeavor (ANDV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/andeavor-andv-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.