Andersons (ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Andersons expects to benefit from significant progress on its cost-savings and productivity initiatives. Further, the buyout of remaining stake in Lansing Trade Group will strengthen and broaden grain business, extend specialty food and feed product offerings and further diversify its portfolio. The stock has also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Andersons' Ethanol Group will remain under pressure due to unfavorable margin conditions and delay in construction of a plant in Kansas. Further, the group had comparatively lesser margins hedged in fourth-quarter 2018 than third-quarter 2018. Increase in interest rates and seasonality will also impact its results.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Andersons from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $186,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $64,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at $122,755.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Andersons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

