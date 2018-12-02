AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa lessened its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.49 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $790.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/angiodynamics-inc-ango-holdings-trimmed-by-axa.html.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.