Anglesey Mining (AYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of AYM stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. Anglesey Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.74 ($0.09).
Anglesey Mining Company Profile
Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.