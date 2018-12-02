Anglesey Mining (AYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of AYM stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday. Anglesey Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.74 ($0.09).

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

