Anglo American (NGLOY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Anglo American to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Anglo American alerts:

0.3% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American’s rivals have a beta of 5.19, suggesting that their average share price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anglo American and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 0 6 1 3.14 Anglo American Competitors 448 1287 1439 84 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Anglo American’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Anglo American Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Anglo American pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anglo American is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $28.65 billion $3.17 billion 7.76 Anglo American Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 11.98

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anglo American beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.