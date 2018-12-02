Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

