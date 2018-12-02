Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CFO John T. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $205,581 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

