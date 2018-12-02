ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Shares Gap Down to $12.24

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.24. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 6123074 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $896.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 103.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,969,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,341,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 687,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 494,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

