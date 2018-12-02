Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,590 shares of company stock valued at $131,039 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $184,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 63.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 100,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,673,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,069,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

