Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Stake Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,590 shares of company stock valued at $131,039. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.04 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Stake Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/ares-capital-co-arcc-stake-lifted-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.