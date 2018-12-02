ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in GP Strategies Corp (GPX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 88.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 96,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

In other GP Strategies news, Director Marshall S. Geller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,568.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPX opened at $13.24 on Friday. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

WARNING: “ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in GP Strategies Corp (GPX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/ars-investment-partners-llc-has-1-23-million-position-in-gp-strategies-corp-gpx.html.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.