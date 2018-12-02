Asante Solutions (PUMP) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 1,557,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,697,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $431,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,484,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 807,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 754,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 593,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

