ASML (ASML) and Enviro Technologies (EVTN) Head to Head Comparison

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.28% 23.22% 13.53% Enviro Technologies -28.15% -718.46% -20.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and Enviro Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $10.23 billion 7.15 $2.39 billion $5.57 30.76 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 11.00 $2.07 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASML and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 5 6 0 2.42 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $211.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enviro Technologies does not pay a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASML has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASML beats Enviro Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.