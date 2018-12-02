Assurant (AIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $97.24 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $105,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $128,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,839.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,202,357 shares of company stock valued at $226,698,757. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Assurant by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,993,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

