At Home Group (HOME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is set to announce its Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect At Home Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOME opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.89. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,076,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $152,035,292.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,630,035 shares of company stock worth $153,375,651. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

