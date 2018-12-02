Atlantic Gold (AGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Shares of AGB opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. Atlantic Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.99.

In other Atlantic Gold news, insider Ryan K. Beedie acquired 200,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,000.00. Also, Director Donald Siemens acquired 70,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$116,900.00.

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

